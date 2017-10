Feb 28 (Reuters) - RYOMO SYSTEMS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.59 10.18 Operating loss 636 mln prft 29 mln Recurring loss 629 mln prft 54 mln Net loss 1.66 prft 28 mln NOTE - Ryomo Systems Co Ltd offers systems development and dataprocessing services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9691.TK1.