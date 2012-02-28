FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sumitomo Warehouse <9303.T>-2011/12 div forecast
#Industrials
February 28, 2012 / 3:00 AM / 6 years ago

Sumitomo Warehouse <9303.T>-2011/12 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) -
                SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO LTD
                PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
                Full year to     Full year to
                March 31,2012    March 31,2012
                LATEST           PREVIOUS
                FORECAST         FORECAST
 Annual div        11.00 yen        10.00 yen
    NOTE - Sumitomo Warehouse Co Ltd is a major warehousing
company.       If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in
most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9303.TK1.

