February 28, 2012 / 4:01 AM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-Kyodo Public Relations<2436.OS>6M group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects the table as follows)
    Feb 28 (Reuters) -
                   KYODO PUBLIC RELATIONS
                   CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
    (in billions of yen unless specified)
               6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to
               Jun 30, 2011    Jun 30, 2010    Dec 31, 2011
                  LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY
               H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS      FORECAST   Sales
              1.97            2.25            4.31
               (-12.4 pct)                              
Operating             15 mln           1 mln         127 mln
 Recurring        prft 18 mln      loss 5 mln    prft 130 mln
 Net               loss 8 mln     loss 28 mln     prft 55 mln
 EPS               loss Y7.17     loss Y22.79     prft Y44.75
 Annual div            Y15.00          Y15.00          Y30.00
    NOTE - Kyodo Public Relations Co Ltd provides public
relations services.
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2436.TK1.

