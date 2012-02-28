CORRECTED-Kyodo Public Relations<2436.OS>6M group

(Corrects the table as follows) Feb 28 (Reuters) - KYODO PUBLIC RELATIONS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.97 2.25 4.31 (-12.4 pct) Operating 15 mln 1 mln 127 mln Recurring prft 18 mln loss 5 mln prft 130 mln Net loss 8 mln loss 28 mln prft 55 mln EPS loss Y7.17 loss Y22.79 prft Y44.75 Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y30.00 NOTE - Kyodo Public Relations Co Ltd provides public relations services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2436.TK1.