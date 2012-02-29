FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Digital Arts <2326.T>-2011/12 div forecast
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 29, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 6 years ago

Digital Arts <2326.T>-2011/12 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) -
                DIGITAL ARTS INC
                PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
                Full year to     Full year to
                March 31,2012    March 31,2012
                LATEST           PREVIOUS
                FORECAST         FORECAST
 Annual div       600.00 yen       450.00 yen
    NOTE - Digital Arts Inc develops and sells Internet
security-related software.       If there is no Q1 or Q3
dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2326.TK1.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.