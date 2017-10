Feb 29 (Reuters) - ARATA CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 615.90 609.00 Operating loss 100 mln prft 400 mln Recurring 4.20 4.30 Net 1.59 1.44 NOTE - Arata Corp manages three independent units that wholesale pharmaceuticals and personal-care products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2733.TK1.