TABLE-Toyota Motor -Q3 group results (SEC)
February 5, 2013 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Toyota Motor -Q3 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 05 (Reuters)- 
            Toyota Motor Corp
            CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 3 months ended  3 months ended      Year to    
                  Dec 31, 2012    Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2012   
                     LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY    
                    RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST     
    Sales           5.32 trln       4.87 trln                                   

    Operating        124.76          149.68                                     

    Pretax           131.25          198.60                                     

    Net               99.91           80.94                                     

    EPS             31.55 yen       25.81 yen                                   
    EPS Diluted     31.55 yen       25.81 yen                                   
    NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys   strong domestic market share and boasts   highly efficient and lean production system..
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

