FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BlackBerry says if hardware not profitable by Sept could cut loose
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BlackBerry says if hardware not profitable by Sept could cut loose

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - BlackBerry CEO tells CNBC that if he can’t get hardware unit to profitability by September will have to seriously consider becoming a software-only company.

BlackBerry CEO says delays in contract negotiations, including With U.S. Carrier Verizon, slowed handset distribution

* BlackBerry CEO john chen says has multiple growth engines in software

* BlackBerry CEO says one area of shortfall was in hardware revenue which declined from last quarter

* BlackBerry CEO says hardware volume shortfall was due to delay in contract talks with some carriers on priv

* BlackBerry CEO says co had numerous software contract wins in the latest quarter

* BlackBerry CEO says company did not generate any intellectual property licensing revenue in the quarter

* BlackBerry says its model reflects a gross margin in the mid to high 40s for the next quarter

* BlackBerry CFO says gross margin in q4 was 48.7 percent, up from 44.9 percent in q3

* BlackBerry says expect to maintain positive free cash flow and positive ebitda for fiscal 2017

* BlackBerry CEO says aims for recurring subscription revenue to make up 80 percent of software revenue in fiscal 2017

* Range type of devices with good security for android

* BlackBerry CEO says people like the priv, but it is a ltd market and top market segment quite saturated right now

* BlackBerry CEO says organic software growth, excluding contribution from good technology acquisition, was 24 percent

* BlackBerry CEO says focusing more on enterprise sales with carriers, less so on retail

* CEO tells cnbc that if he can’t get hardware unit to profitability by september will have to seriously consider becoming a software-only company

* CEO says in Q4 co made progress on all strategic priorities

* BlackBerry CEO says device volumes were below company’s expectations

* , slowed handset distribution

* BlackBerry CEO says halved device operating loss in q4 compared to Q3

* BlackBerry CEO says working on building a base of recurring ip revs

* BlackBerry cfo james yersh says recognized revenue on roughly 600,000 handsets, average selling price about $315

* BlackBerry cfo says generating $6 million in free cash flow in the quarter

* BlackBerry says path to profitability in device business looks quite reasonable

* BlackBerry CEO , when asked about strategic importance of hardware business, says priority is growing software and services program

* BlackBerry CEO says needs to see growth & profitability from hardware for co to stick with business

* BlackBerry CEO says now need 3 million unit sales to breakeven in hardware, if asp stays around $300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.