a year ago
June 23, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackberry CEO says expects new hardware strategy to increase unit volumes, improve margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd

* CEO John Chen says company showed solid progress on overall operating profitability in Q2

* CEO says expects new hardware strategy to expand market access, increase unit volumes, and improve profit margins

* CEO says software growth in quarter was driven by enterprise mobility, crisis management software, and QNX; no intellectual property revenue

* CEO says recognized revenue on around 400,000 devices with average selling price of $271

* CFO James Yersh says expects gross margin in high-50 percent range in next quarter

* CFO says mobility solutions unit's gross margin was 26 percent, up from 8 percent in prior quarter

* CFO says net cash position was $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter

* CFO says expects to be free cah flow positive in Q4; maintains positive EBITDA outlook for full fiscal year

* CEO John Chen says pursuing other device software licensing deals, in talks in china and india

* CEO says has big team working on bringing its Android-based devices up to same level of security as BlackBerry 10 operating system

* CEO says taking royalty per unit in new hardware model

* CEO says lots of activity around patent licensing, doesn't know timing

* CEO says hardware transition will be completed in this fiscal year

* CEO says reduced interest expenses likely to contribute 4-5 cents to improved earnings per share outlook Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
