BRIEF-Canadian auto union head says everything on table

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Canadian auto union Unifor's president Dias says GM Canada and union negotiated through the night, again this morning

* Canadian auto union Unifor's president Dias, asked if talks moved to new product for plant, says union and GM Canada "kicking around all kinds of concepts"

* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says everything on the table at current stage of talks

* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says it's still early in talks, but he is "very encouraged"

* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says there will be no extension of strike deadline tonight, talks closer today than yesterday

* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says given the state of talks on Sunday, it was not hard to be in an improved position on Monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor, Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson)