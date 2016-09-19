FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Canadian auto union head says everything on table
September 19, 2016 / 3:18 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canadian auto union head says everything on table

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Canadian auto union Unifor's president Dias says GM Canada and union negotiated through the night, again this morning

* Canadian auto union Unifor's president Dias, asked if talks moved to new product for plant, says union and GM Canada "kicking around all kinds of concepts"

* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says everything on the table at current stage of talks

* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says it's still early in talks, but he is "very encouraged"

* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says there will be no extension of strike deadline tonight, talks closer today than yesterday

* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says given the state of talks on Sunday, it was not hard to be in an improved position on Monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor, Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
