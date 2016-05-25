FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BMO says branch count likely to fall over medium term
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BMO says branch count likely to fall over medium term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Bank of montreal cfo says sees ongoing cost savings upwards of c$200 million from restructuring

* Bank of montreal says likely in medium term that branch count will be slightly down

* Bank of montreal cro says expects increase in loan impairments from current level

* Bank of montreal cro says most of loans becoming impaired in last quarter were from u.s.

* Bank of montreal cfo says cannot say wednesday’s restructuring charge will be last bank takes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
