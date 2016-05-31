BRIEF-Scotiabank says credit lines cut for most energy clients

May 31 (Reuters) -

* Scotiabank cro says expects provisions for credit losses to move lower in q3

* Scotiabank cro says now completed more than 70 percent of spring borrowing base redeterminations

* Scotiabank cfo says more than 80 percent of transactions being done outside branches

* Scotiabank cro says expects this quarter’s higher loan loss ratio to be peak level for year

* Scotiabank Cro Says Cut Credit By Average 20 Pct For Three Quarters of clients in redeterminations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)