a year ago
BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank says economic impact of wildfires uncertain
June 2, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank says economic impact of wildfires uncertain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Canadian Western Bank Ceo Says Has Decreased Loan To-Value in optimum residential mortgages

* Canadian western bank ceo says strategy to increase geographic diversification

* Canadian western bank cfo says sees provisions on energy portfolio as conservative

* Canadian western bank cfo says still challenges to come with alberta economy primarily

* Canadian western bank says uncertainty around what the economic impact of wildfires will be Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

