BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank says economic impact of wildfires uncertain

June 2 (Reuters) -
* Canadian Western Bank Ceo Says Has Decreased Loan To-Value in optimum residential mortgages
* Canadian western bank ceo says strategy to increase geographic diversification
* Canadian western bank cfo says sees provisions on energy portfolio as conservative
* Canadian western bank cfo says still challenges to come with alberta economy primarily
* Canadian western bank says uncertainty around what the economic impact of wildfires will be Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)