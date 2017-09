TAIPEI, May 8 (Reuters) - TSMC says:

* April sales T$75.33 billion ($2.45 billion) (March T$72.27 billion, April 2014 T$61.89 billion)

* April sales up 21.7 percent on year

* January-April sales up 41.5 percent on year at T$297.36 billion

For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)