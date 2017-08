Oct 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :

* Guides Q4 revenue T$255 billion ($8.11 billion) to T$258 billion

* Guides Q4 gross margin 50.5 percent to 52.2 percent (versus Q3 50.7 percent)

* Guides Q4 operating margin 40 percent to 42 percent (versus Q3 40.8 percent)

* Says 2016 revenue expected to grow 11 percent to 12 percent in Taiwan dollar terms (vs previous guidance for 5 to 10 percent growth) Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)