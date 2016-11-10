BRIEF-Technip awarded umbilical supply contract in the USA
* Contract includes project management and manufacture of several kilometers of a static and dynamic unarmoured steel tube umbilical
Nov 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :
* Says October sales T$91.09 billion ($2.88 billion) (Sep T$89.70 billion, Oct 2015 T$81.74 billion)
* Says October sales rise 11.4 percent on year
* Says January-October sales rise 7.6 percent on year to T$776.80 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1MdcgHK) Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5780 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
CHICAGO, Nov 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will boost its online inventory for Black Friday by more than half this year and make deals available on its website early Thanksgiving morning, as it pulls out all stops to grow online sales this holiday season.
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Deutsche Telekom reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter core profit on Thursday as its U.S. operations continued to grow.