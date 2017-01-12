FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TSMC guides slightly lower Q1 revenue vs Q4, margins seen holding steady
January 12, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TSMC guides slightly lower Q1 revenue vs Q4, margins seen holding steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

* Guides Q1 revenue T$236 billion ($7.44 billion) - T$239 billion

* Guides Q1 gross margin 51.5 percent-53.5 percent (versus 52.3 percent in Q4 2016)

* Guides Q1 operating margin 40.5 percent-42.5 percent (versus 41.9 percent in Q4 2016)

* Says sees 2017 global smartphone shipment units +6 percent

* Says expects its 2017 revenue to grow 5 percent to 10 percent in U.S. dollar terms Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7270 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

