Sharp seeks more partners in loss-making LCD plant -source
April 10, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 6 years ago

Sharp seeks more partners in loss-making LCD plant -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp, is seeking investment in its main factory in Japan from suppliers Toppan Printing and Dai Nippon Printing in a bid to split the fabrication subsidiary from the rest of the Sharp Group, a source familiar with the matter said.

The latest step by Japan’s leading maker of liquid crystal displays to distance itself from the loss-making plant comes after it in March sold a 46.48 percent stake in the Sakai facility to Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

