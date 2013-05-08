FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Toyota Motor -Q4 group results (SEC)
May 8, 2013 / 6:35 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Toyota Motor -Q4 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 08 (Reuters)- 
            Toyota Motor Corp
            CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 3 months ended  3 months ended      Year to    
                  Mar 31, 2013    Mar 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014   
                     LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY    
                    RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST     
    Sales           5.84 trln       5.70 trln                                   

    Operating        502.30          238.50                                     

    Pretax           477.80          235.60                                     

    Net              313.90          121.00                                     

    NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys   strong domestic market share and boasts   highly efficient and lean production system..
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
