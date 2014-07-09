FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda to halt operation at southern Japan plant on Thursday due to typhoon
July 9, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Honda to halt operation at southern Japan plant on Thursday due to typhoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd will halt operations at its plant in Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan on Thursday as a super typhoon passes across mainland Japan, the company said on Wednesday.

A spokesman said the automaker was halting production for one day for the safety of its staff and did not expect any damage to the facility itself.

Typhoon Neoguri battered the southern island of Okinawa with winds up of up 162 kph on Wednesday, killing two people as authorities told 200,000 residents to leave their homes amid fears of heavy flooding. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

