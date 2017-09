Jan 30 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura says:

* Not seeing negative impact on sales in N.America from air bag recalls

* Booked additional quality-related costs of 50 billion yen ($424 million) this FY, partly for Takata air bag recalls

* Positive impact from forex offset by lower vehicle sales forecast Further company coverage: ($1 = 117.8300 yen) (Reporting By Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito)