BRIEF-Sony says to aims for ROE of more than 10 pct by 2017/18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said:

* aims for ROE of more than 10 percent by FY2017/18

* aims for more than 500 billion yen ($4.20 billion) in operating profit by FY2017/18

* to engage in aggressive capex in devices, game and network services, pictures and music to achieve sales and profit expansion

* to spin off video and sound business on Oct 1

* will continue to explore potential alliances in TV and mobile communications

* to increase autonomy at subsidiaries