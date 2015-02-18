FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sony says to aims for ROE of more than 10 pct by 2017/18
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sony says to aims for ROE of more than 10 pct by 2017/18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said:

* aims for ROE of more than 10 percent by FY2017/18

* aims for more than 500 billion yen ($4.20 billion) in operating profit by FY2017/18

* to engage in aggressive capex in devices, game and network services, pictures and music to achieve sales and profit expansion

* to spin off video and sound business on Oct 1

* will continue to explore potential alliances in TV and mobile communications

* to increase autonomy at subsidiaries Further company coverage: ($1 = 118.9100 yen) (Reporting By Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.