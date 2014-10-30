FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-RPT-Japan Sept core CPI rises 3.0 pct yr/yr
October 30, 2014 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes formatting) TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.0 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists’ median estimate for a 3.0 percent annual gain. The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 2.3 percent in the year to September. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 2.5 percent in October from a year earlier, versus a 2.5 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)

