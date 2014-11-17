FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Japan econmin: cabinet to carefully scrutinise if to proceed with 2nd tax hike
November 17, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Japan econmin: cabinet to carefully scrutinise if to proceed with 2nd tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s economy minister Akira Amari: inventory adjustment was biggest factor in Q3 GDP contraction

* Amari: household spending stagnating

* Amari: housing investment, capex fell, consumption rise was small considering last quarter’s sharp decline

* Amari: impact of sales tax hike when Japan wasn’t shaking off deflation mindset was bigger than expected

* Amari: Abe cabinet will carefully scrutinise if to proceed with second tax hike, what’s important is to avoid returning to deflation (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto)

