BRIEF-Japan econmin: cabinet to carefully scrutinise if to proceed with 2nd tax hike

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Japan’s economy minister Akira Amari: inventory adjustment was biggest factor in Q3 GDP contraction
* Amari: household spending stagnating
* Amari: housing investment, capex fell, consumption rise was small considering last quarter’s sharp decline
* Amari: impact of sales tax hike when Japan wasn’t shaking off deflation mindset was bigger than expected
* Amari: Abe cabinet will carefully scrutinise if to proceed with second tax hike, what’s important is to avoid returning to deflation (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto)