April 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Holdings :

* Q4 net income 82 billion yen ($691 million) versus 61.3 billion yen a year ago

* Net income in FY2014/15 is highest since 2005/2006

* Says international business was not profitable in FY2014/15 Further company coverage: ($1 = 118.6600 yen) (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski)