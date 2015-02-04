FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sony sales, currency rate forecasts
#Consumer Electronics
February 4, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sony sales, currency rate forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sony Corp :

* Says it expects to sell 39.2 million smartphones in FY2015/3 versus prev f‘cast of 41 million

* Says it expects to sell 14.5 million LCD TVs in FY2015/3 versus prev f‘cast of 14.5 million

* Says it expects to sell 17.5 million video games consoles in FY2015/3 versus prev f‘cast of 17 million

* Says it expects to sell 3.5 million handheld consoles in FY2015/3 versus prev f‘cast of 3.5 million

* Says it expects dollar-yen rate of 118 yen for January-March 2015 versus prev f‘cast of 110 yen

* Says it expects euro-yen rate of 133 yen for January-March 2015 versus prev f‘cast of 138 yen Further company coverage: (Reporting Ritsuko Ando)

