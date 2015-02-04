FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan LDP lawmaker: opposition called media report on BOJ nomination 'regrettable'
February 4, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Japan LDP lawmaker: opposition called media report on BOJ nomination 'regrettable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker on Wednesday said the opposition called a media report, which named a likely nominee for the Bank of Japan’s policy board ahead of an expected official announcement, “regrettable”.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that academic Yutaka Harada, a proponent of aggressive steps to end deflation, was expected to be nominated on Wednesday to the central bank’s nine-member board.

Masaharu Nakagawa, chairman of the upper house steering committee, also said there was no explanation from the government and the ruling party about the postponement and timing of the nomination. (Reporting by Sumio Ito; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

