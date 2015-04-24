FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mazda Motor currency forecasts, business plan targets
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 24, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mazda Motor currency forecasts, business plan targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp says:

* Assumes dollar rate of 120 yen in FY2015/16

* Assumes euro rate of 130 yen in FY2015/16

* Expects currency fluctuations to have negative impact of 34 billion yen on FY2015/16 operating profit

* Aims for global vehicle sales of 1.65 million in FY2018/19 under new business plan

* Aims for operating profit margin of over 7 percent in FY2018/19

* Assuming dollar-yen rate of 120, euro-yen rate of 130 under new business plan

* Aims for dividend payout ratio of more than 20 percent in FY2018/19 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
