BRIEF-Mazda Motor currency forecasts, business plan targets

April 24 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp says:
* Assumes dollar rate of 120 yen in FY2015/16
* Assumes euro rate of 130 yen in FY2015/16
* Expects currency fluctuations to have negative impact of 34 billion yen on FY2015/16 operating profit
* Aims for global vehicle sales of 1.65 million in FY2018/19 under new business plan
* Aims for operating profit margin of over 7 percent in FY2018/19
* Assuming dollar-yen rate of 120, euro-yen rate of 130 under new business plan
* Aims for dividend payout ratio of more than 20 percent in FY2018/19 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)