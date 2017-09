BRIEF-Honda Motor currency, vehicle sales forecasts

April 28 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd :

* Honda says assumes dollar rate of 115 yen in fy2015/16

* Honda says assumes euro rate of 125 yen in fy2015/16

* Honda says aims for global car sales of 4.715 million vehicles in fy2015/16, under new international accounting standards

* Honda says aims for N.America car sales of 1.890 million vehicles in fy2015/16

* Honda says aims for Japan car sales of 740,000 vehicles in fy2015/16

* Honda says aims for non-Japan Asia car sales of 1.655 million vehicles in fy2015/16

* Honda says fy2015/16 net profit forecast under IFRS would translate to 525 billion yen under previous U.S. SEC standards

* Honda says fy2015/16 operating profit forecast under IFRS would translate to 660 billion yen under previous U.S. SEC standards Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)