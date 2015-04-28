FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Honda aims to boost US sales without relying on heavy sales incentives

Reuters Staff

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Honda Motor Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura says half of shortfall in FY2014/15 operating profit versus guidance was due to additional quality costs, other half due to lower sales in U.S., Japan

* Says expects U.S. sales to start growing from latter half of this business year helped by remodelled Pilot, Civic models

* Says will aim to boost U.S. sales without relying on heavy sales incentives

* Says using about $1,500 in sales incentives per car in U.S. now, against more than $3,000 for some Detroit brands Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
