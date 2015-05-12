FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Japan April foreign reserves rise to $1.250 trln
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan April foreign reserves rise to $1.250 trln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to rise, not fall; in table, corrects
end-March, end-February and year-ago figures)
TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves rose to $1.25 trillion at the
end of April, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
    Japanese authorities did not conduct any intervention between March 30 and
April 27, the ministry said earlier.
    JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars)
               END-APRIL      END-MARCH      END-FEBRUARY   YEAR AGO       
    TOTAL      1,250.073      1,245.316      1,251.112      1,282.822      
   To view the full tables, go to the MOF website at: 
here
  (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81
3 6441 1984)
 (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)
For more Japanese economic coverage click: 
 -- Real-time Japanese indicator diary                
 -- Japanese macro economic news                     
 -- Japanese economic indicator news                 
 -- Economic indicator news in Japanese            
 -- Bank of Japan news                              
 Web sites for Japanese economic agencies 
 -- Cabinet Office                        www.cao.go.jp/ 
 -- Ministry of Internal Affairs        www.soumu.go.jp/ 
 -- Ministry of Finance                   www.mof.go.jp/ 
 -- Ministry of Economy (METI)           www.meti.go.jp/ 
 -- Bank of Japan                         www.boj.or.jp/ 
 For more economic news click: 
 -- Top News for the global economy                 
 -- Global macroeconomic data coverage                  
 For graphs for economic data click, right-click on the data you want
to look at, select 'Related Graph' (3000 Xtra) or 'Show'>'Chart' (Trader). 
 Access to some items may depend on permissioning. 
 If you need assistance click )) 
Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/RESERVES

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.