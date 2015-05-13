BRIEF-Nissan CEO says not worried about China car market overall

May 13 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* CEO Carlos Ghosn says not worried about China car market overall, retail sales of passenger cars remain strong

* CEO says Nissan’s China retail sales of passenger cars up 20 percent in Jan-April from year-ago, versus comparative industry growth of 12 percent

* CEO says overall Russian market seen falling 30 percent this year, expects Nissan to gain market share but sales to decline

* CEO says nothing more to say about issue between Renault board and French government

* CEO says issue is ‘more a Renault issue’ in which Nissan has expressed support

* Ceo says Japan production will go up, expects output back at 1 million vehicles in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)