BRIEF-Fast Retailing, Accenture announce partnership for digital innovation in customer service

June 15 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing, Accenture PLC :
* Announce global partnership
* Announce partnership towards digital innovation in customer service
* Say partnership may be formalised in a joint venture between them in longer term
* Say under initiative, Accenture to build technology platform to collect customer insights to enable customised experience for customers
* Say Accenture will help Fast Retailing recruit talent to build enhanced customer experience team Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)