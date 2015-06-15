BRIEF-Fast Retailing, Accenture announce partnership for digital innovation in customer service

June 15 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing, Accenture PLC :

* Announce global partnership

* Announce partnership towards digital innovation in customer service

* Say partnership may be formalised in a joint venture between them in longer term

* Say under initiative, Accenture to build technology platform to collect customer insights to enable customised experience for customers

* Say Accenture will help Fast Retailing recruit talent to build enhanced customer experience team Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)