BRIEF-Honda says will not give financial aid to Takata
#Market News
July 9, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Honda says will not give financial aid to Takata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd :

* Honda ceo: will continue working with takata as business partners, but will not give financial aid

* Honda says its analysis of takata-made inflators shows that varying density of gas-producing chemicals may lead to abnormal deployment of air bag

* Honda says will also use inflators made by daicel, autoliv

* Honda says 39 percent of cars recalled so far in japan are brought in, excluding new recall

* Honda says takata-made sdi inflator will not be installed in new cars Further company coverage: (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
