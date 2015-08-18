FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kirin CEO: deflationary trend continues in beer and soft drinks market
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
August 18, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kirin CEO: deflationary trend continues in beer and soft drinks market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co Chief Executive Officer Yoshinori Isozaki says in interview:

* Deflationary trend continues in beer and soft drinks market

* Will review strategic merit of Brazil operation after recovering its profitability

* Interested in raising its 48 percent stake in Philippine’s San Miguel Brewery Inc

* Aims for at least 9 percent return on equity (ROE) in 2018 versus about 7 percent it projects for 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.