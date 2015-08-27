FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan July core CPI unchanged from previous year
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan July core CPI unchanged from previous year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert)
    TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices were
unchanged in July from a year earlier, government data showed on
Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, was more than economists' median
estimate for a 0.2 percent annual gain.
    The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.6 percent in the year to July.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.1 percent in August from a year earlier,
versus a 0.2 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
(For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

