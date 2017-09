Nov 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura says:

- Expects to spend 1.9 pct of revenue on quality-related issues this FY vs previously forecast 1.7 pct

- Will discuss responsibility, payment with Takata Corp after determining reason for air bag defect

- Sees total U.S. auto market exceeding 17 million in 2016, 2017

