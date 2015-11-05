BRIEF-Toyota exec says probe of Takata air bag issues ongoing

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp executive says
- continuing to investigate Takata air bag issues, will continue to use “higher quality” air bag inflators
- Asia economy may not recover as much as we hoped, more cautious on emerging markets outlook
- expects auto market in developed economies will remain strong
- China sales up 10 pct year-to-date, expects to be able to hit annual plan of around 1.1 million
- profitability in China to worsen due to slowing economy, tax incentives on smaller cars
Further company coverage: