BRIEF-Toyota exec says probe of Takata air bag issues ongoing

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp executive says

- continuing to investigate Takata air bag issues, will continue to use “higher quality” air bag inflators

- Asia economy may not recover as much as we hoped, more cautious on emerging markets outlook

- expects auto market in developed economies will remain strong

- China sales up 10 pct year-to-date, expects to be able to hit annual plan of around 1.1 million

- profitability in China to worsen due to slowing economy, tax incentives on smaller cars

