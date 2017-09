Nov 6 (Reuters) -

* Takata Corp says:

* booked special loss of 8.63 billion yen ($70.83 million) in April-September half-year related to legal fees for air bag inflator recalls

* booked special loss of 8.53 billion yen in H1 related to U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fine Further company coverage: ($1 = 121.8400 yen)