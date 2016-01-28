FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Dec core CPI rises 0.1 pct yr/yr
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan Dec core CPI rises 0.1 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.1
percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists' median
estimate for a 0.1 percent annual gain.
    The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, rose 0.8 percent in the year to December.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.1 percent in January from a year
earlier, versus a 0.1 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
