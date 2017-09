Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* Toyota says assumes dollar rate of 120 yen in fy2015/16 versus previous assumption of 118 yen

* Toyota says sees global retail sales of 10.05 million vehicles in fy2015/16 versus previous forecast of 10.0 million

* Toyota says sees n.america sales of 2.87 million vehicles in fy2015/16 versus previous forecast of 2.85 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)