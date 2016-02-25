FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sharp to raise $4.3 bln, issue shares to Hon Hai - filing
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
February 25, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sharp to raise $4.3 bln, issue shares to Hon Hai - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp :

- to issue shares including for third-party allotment - regulatory filing

- to raise about 480 billion yen ($4.27 billion) through share issuance - filing

- to issue shares in private placement to Hon Hai group - filing

- trading in Sharp shares suspended - Tokyo bourse

- to use funds raised from share issuance for OLED development - filing

- to build OLED production line at Kameyama factory - filing

- aims for monthly production of 10 million 5.5-inch OLED panels by 2019 - filing

- aims for annual sales of 260 billion yen in OLED panels for smartphones - filing

- aims to commercialise OLED panels by 2019 - filing

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.5400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.