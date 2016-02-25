BRIEF-Sharp to raise $4.3 bln, issue shares to Hon Hai - filing

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp :

- to issue shares including for third-party allotment - regulatory filing

- to raise about 480 billion yen ($4.27 billion) through share issuance - filing

- to issue shares in private placement to Hon Hai group - filing

- trading in Sharp shares suspended - Tokyo bourse

- to use funds raised from share issuance for OLED development - filing

- to build OLED production line at Kameyama factory - filing

- aims for monthly production of 10 million 5.5-inch OLED panels by 2019 - filing

- aims for annual sales of 260 billion yen in OLED panels for smartphones - filing

- aims to commercialise OLED panels by 2019 - filing

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.5400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka)