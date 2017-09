March 3 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp :

- seeking about 200 billion yen ($1.76 billion) in additional loans from three key lenders - sources

- banks willing to extend some loans, amount subject to negotiations - sources

- loans would be to fund restructuring - sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.6900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)