April 20 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Motors: used fuel economy testing methods that were not in line with Japan regulations

* Mitsubishi Motors: minivehicles including eK model involved with improper fuel economy testing

* Mitsubishi Motors: vehicles involved also include 468,000 vehicles made for Nissan

* Mitsubishi Motors: stopped making and selling vehicles in question

* Mitsubishi Motors: set up independent panel to investigate matter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ritsuko Ando)