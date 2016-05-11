BRIEF-Takata: considering drastic review of inflator division

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Takata: considering drastic review of inflator division

* Takata: considering sale of noncore businesses other than auto safety parts

* Takata says cause of air bag defect still not determined, currently investigating this issue with automakers

* Takata CFO says has appointed a team of 5 experts to help with restructuring plan, expecting a plan by autumn

* Takata CFO says sold some shares it held in carmakers

* Takata CFO says results do not reflect costs of investigative airbag recalls as defect cause has not been determined (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)