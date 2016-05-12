FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nissan CEO Ghosn comments from earnings briefing
May 12, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn comments from earnings briefing:

* Nissan’s Ghosn says expects planned partnership with Mitsubishi Motors will increase annual retail vehicle sales at Nissan Renault alliance, Mitsubishi to more than 9 million

* Nissan’s Ghosn: expect fx impact to result in 255 billion yen hit to operating profit this year

* Nissan’s Ghosn: planned tie-up with Mitsubishi means that Nissan is concentrating on its Japanese roots Further company coverage: (Reporting By Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
