CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors: manager at subsidiary falsified data to compete with rivals, respond to pressure from management
May 19, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors: manager at subsidiary falsified data to compete with rivals, respond to pressure from management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects 6th bullet point after company corrected its May 18 statement to show that Outlander gasoline model’s data was not compliant with regulations)

May 18 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp :

* Mitsubishi Motors: manager at subsidiary falsified data to compete with rivals, respond to pressure from management

* Mitsubishi Motors: manager ordered manipulation of fuel economy data to boost readings

* Mitsubishi Motors: fuel efficiencies inflated by up to 2.3 percent above actual levels

* Mitsubishi Motors: had several chances to stop using improper testing methods but did not stop

* Mitsubishi Motors: top management did not directly order manipulation of fuel economy data

* Mitsubishi Motors: Outlander gasoline model’s data was not compliant with regulations

* Mitsubishi Motors: believes shortening of research and development periods, top management’s goals to achieve high fuel efficiency created environment for manipulation to occur

* Mitsubishi Motors: Masuko to remain chief executive for now

* Mitsubishi Motors: Chief Executive Masuko to voluntarily give up pay

* Mitsubishi Motors: new research and development executive from Nissan will take post at Mitsubishi after Mitsubishi’s shareholder meeting in June

* Mitsubishi Motors: next president not yet determined, at this point a ‘blank slate’

* Mitsubishi Motors: will discuss who will take over president post with execs at m‘bishi group companies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Minami Funakoshi)

