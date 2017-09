May 24 (Reuters) -

* Sony: sees fy2016/17 devices unit operating loss of 40 billion yen ($366 million) versus 29.2 billion yen loss last fy

* Sony: sees combined 105 billion yen impact from Kumamoto earthquake in imaging products, devices operations Further company coverage: ($1 = 109.2400 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)