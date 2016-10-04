BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces planned refinancing of Atlantic Aviation credit facilities
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces planned refinancing of Atlantic Aviation credit facilities
Sumitomo dainippon pharma says u.s. Unit agrees to buy cynapsus therapeutics for about $624 million
MDA announces board and senior executive appointments to enable US access plan implementation
Will seek TSX Venture Exchange approval to consolidate its current common shares without par value on a ten current common shares into one new post-consolidated share