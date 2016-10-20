FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Nissan CEO Ghosn: don't intend to interfere with MMC management
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 20, 2016 / 7:55 AM

BRIEF-Nissan CEO Ghosn: don't intend to interfere with MMC management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn: Mitsubishi Motors Corp has taken significant steps to rebuild trust, improve compliance; Nissan supports these actions, more work needs to be done

* Mitsubishi Motors President Masuko: believes MMC management will maintain its independence

* Masuko: Nissan investment will contribute to MMC's sustainable growth

* Masuko: will aim for operating profit margin of 1 percent in fy2017, 2 percent in fy2018, more than 2 percent in fy2019 through tie-up with Nissan

* Masuko: Expects EPS to rise by 12 yen in fy2017, 20 yen in fy2018 through synergies with Nissan

* Ghosn: don't intend to interfere with MMC management; job of chairman includes ensuring transparency, strong governance

* Ghosn: I asked Masuko to stay on as president; he wanted to resign to take responsibility for mileage scandal

* Ghosn: having Masuko stay on was an important condition of this alliance; I trust Masuko

* Masuko: was initially reluctant to remain in management position, deciding to stay on was a difficult decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

