GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar nurses losses as US election looms
* Dollar poised for weekly drop as investors position for US vote
Nov 4 Takata Corp :
* nothing to announce after media report U.S. unit preparing for possible Chapter 11 filing
* no new decision since announcement on Oct. 11 after previous similar report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar poised for weekly drop as investors position for US vote
* Lsb Industries Inc reports operating results for the 2016 third quarter
* Eldorado Resorts reports third quarter net revenue of $241.6 million, operating income of $28.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $49.7 million